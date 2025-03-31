Historian Imani to Present History Lecture at Southern Adventist University

× Expand Contributed Jocelyn Imani, PhD

The History and Political Studies Department at Southern Adventist University welcomes historian Jocelyn Imani, PhD, to present “Holy Calling: Caring for Our Community's Land, History, and the Least of These” on Monday, March 31, at 6 p.m. in AdventHealth Hall Room 1210. Imani works with the Trust for Public Land as the national director for the Black History and Culture Program and comes from a perspective of faith, encouraging communities to think about and honor their history collectively. The Trust for Public Land is working to honor more than 2,000 people found buried in a pauper's cemetery from the 1890s near Stringers Ridge in Chattanooga, previously called Potter's Field. For additional information, call 423.236.2319.