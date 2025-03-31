Historian Imani to Present History Lecture at Southern Adventist University
Southern Adventist University 4881 Taylor Circle, Collegedale, Tennessee 37315
Contributed
Jocelyn Imani, PhD
The History and Political Studies Department at Southern Adventist University welcomes historian Jocelyn Imani, PhD, to present “Holy Calling: Caring for Our Community's Land, History, and the Least of These” on Monday, March 31, at 6 p.m. in AdventHealth Hall Room 1210. Imani works with the Trust for Public Land as the national director for the Black History and Culture Program and comes from a perspective of faith, encouraging communities to think about and honor their history collectively. The Trust for Public Land is working to honor more than 2,000 people found buried in a pauper's cemetery from the 1890s near Stringers Ridge in Chattanooga, previously called Potter's Field. For additional information, call 423.236.2319.