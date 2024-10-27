The History of Jewish Hate
Locally, Dr. John Steinberg is leading "The History of Jewish Hate" - a 3-part series on Sundays from 2-4PM at the JCC (see below). No charge to attend.
Jewish Federation of Greater Chattanooga symposium on “The History of Jewish Hate”
In honor of Herb Cohn who always encourages intriguing conversations.
October 27, 2024 - 2-4pm at the JCC
Panel Title: Antisemitism-- The Longest Hatred
Participants:
Dr. William E. Engel: Judeophobia in the pre-modern period
University of the South
Dr. John W. Steinberg: Antisemitism-- What Russia Gave to the Modern World
Austin Peay State University
Rabbi Craig Lewis: Contemporary Antisemitism
Mizpah Congregation
November 3, 2024 – 2-4pm at the JCC
Panel Title: The Age of Mass Destruction
Participants:
Dr. John Swanson: The Holocaust
University of Tennessee at Chattanooga
Dr. John W. Steinberg: Prosecuting the Perpetrators
Austin Peay State University
Dr. Alison Vicks: Distortion and Denial
Pellissippi State Community College
November 10, 2024 – 2-4pm at the JCC
Panel Title: Whose History is it? Memorialization, Memory, and non-Memory of the Holocaust
Participants:
Dr. John W. Steinberg: Memorialization Sites in Poland
Austin Peay State University
Mr. Ken Gluck
Tennessee Holocaust Commission
