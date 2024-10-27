Locally, Dr. John Steinberg is leading "The History of Jewish Hate" - a 3-part series on Sundays from 2-4PM at the JCC (see below). No charge to attend.

Jewish Federation of Greater Chattanooga symposium on “The History of Jewish Hate”

In honor of Herb Cohn who always encourages intriguing conversations.

October 27, 2024 - 2-4pm at the JCC

Panel Title: Antisemitism-- The Longest Hatred

Participants:

Dr. William E. Engel: Judeophobia in the pre-modern period

University of the South

Dr. John W. Steinberg: Antisemitism-- What Russia Gave to the Modern World

Austin Peay State University

Rabbi Craig Lewis: Contemporary Antisemitism

Mizpah Congregation

November 3, 2024 – 2-4pm at the JCC

Panel Title: The Age of Mass Destruction

Participants:

Dr. John Swanson: The Holocaust

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga

Dr. John W. Steinberg: Prosecuting the Perpetrators

Austin Peay State University

Dr. Alison Vicks: Distortion and Denial

Pellissippi State Community College

November 10, 2024 – 2-4pm at the JCC

Panel Title: Whose History is it? Memorialization, Memory, and non-Memory of the Holocaust

Participants:

Dr. John W. Steinberg: Memorialization Sites in Poland

Austin Peay State University

Mr. Ken Gluck

Tennessee Holocaust Commission

NO COST TO ATTEND