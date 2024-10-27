The History of Jewish Hate

to

Jewish Cultural Center 5461 North Terrace Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411

Locally, Dr. John Steinberg is leading "The History of Jewish Hate" - a 3-part series on Sundays from 2-4PM at the JCC (see below). No charge to attend.

Please RSVP on your attendance to RSVP@jewishchattanooga.com.

Jewish Federation of Greater Chattanooga symposium on “The History of Jewish Hate”

In honor of Herb Cohn who always encourages intriguing conversations.

October 27, 2024 - 2-4pm at the JCC

Panel Title: Antisemitism-- The Longest Hatred

Participants:

Dr. William E. Engel: Judeophobia in the pre-modern period

University of the South

Dr. John W. Steinberg: Antisemitism-- What Russia Gave to the Modern World

Austin Peay State University

Rabbi Craig Lewis: Contemporary Antisemitism

Mizpah Congregation

November 3, 2024 – 2-4pm at the JCC

Panel Title: The Age of Mass Destruction

Participants:

Dr. John Swanson: The Holocaust

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga

Dr. John W. Steinberg: Prosecuting the Perpetrators

Austin Peay State University

Dr. Alison Vicks: Distortion and Denial

Pellissippi State Community College

November 10, 2024 – 2-4pm at the JCC

Panel Title: Whose History is it? Memorialization, Memory, and non-Memory of the Holocaust

Participants:

Dr. John W. Steinberg: Memorialization Sites in Poland

Austin Peay State University

Mr. Ken Gluck

Tennessee Holocaust Commission

NO COST TO ATTEND

Info

Jewish Cultural Center 5461 North Terrace Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411
Education & Learning
to
Google Calendar - The History of Jewish Hate - 2024-10-27 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The History of Jewish Hate - 2024-10-27 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The History of Jewish Hate - 2024-10-27 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The History of Jewish Hate - 2024-10-27 14:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - The History of Jewish Hate - 2024-11-03 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The History of Jewish Hate - 2024-11-03 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The History of Jewish Hate - 2024-11-03 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The History of Jewish Hate - 2024-11-03 14:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - The History of Jewish Hate - 2024-11-10 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The History of Jewish Hate - 2024-11-10 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The History of Jewish Hate - 2024-11-10 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The History of Jewish Hate - 2024-11-10 14:00:00 ical