History Tour - New Cave Adventure!
Ruby Falls 1720 South Scenic Highway, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37409
Ruby Falls
Discover the incredible lore and rich history of Ruby Falls while exploring the cavern trail to the thundering waterfall with a senior-level guide. This brand-new tour features a limited number of participants and stories of legendary events and happenings from our 95-year history!
Mondays at 8:45 AM. Advance online ticket purchase required – Tickets sold online only.
Appropriate for guests age 12 and older
Happens on the following Dates:
Nov 4, 2024, 8:45am to 10:15am Timezone: EST
Nov 11, 2024, 8:45am to 10:15am Timezone: EST
Nov 18, 2024, 8:45am to 10:15am Timezone: EST
Dec 2, 2024, 8:45am to 10:15am Timezone: EST
Dec 9, 2024, 8:45am to 10:15am Timezone: EST
Dec 16, 2024, 8:45am to 10:15am Timezone: EST