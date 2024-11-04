History Tour - New Cave Adventure!

Ruby Falls 1720 South Scenic Highway, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37409

Discover the incredible lore and rich history of Ruby Falls while exploring the cavern trail to the thundering waterfall with a senior-level guide. This brand-new tour features a limited number of participants and stories of legendary events and happenings from our 95-year history!

Mondays at 8:45 AM. Advance online ticket purchase required – Tickets sold online only.

Appropriate for guests age 12 and older

Happens on the following Dates:

Nov 4, 2024, 8:45am to 10:15am Timezone: EST

Nov 11, 2024, 8:45am to 10:15am Timezone: EST

Nov 18, 2024, 8:45am to 10:15am Timezone: EST

Dec 2, 2024, 8:45am to 10:15am Timezone: EST

Dec 9, 2024, 8:45am to 10:15am Timezone: EST

Dec 16, 2024, 8:45am to 10:15am Timezone: EST

423-821-2544
