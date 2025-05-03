Hixson Community Farmers Market and Free Pancake Breakfast

× Expand Dan Sanders Hixson Farmers Market and Free Pancake Breakfast with Live Music

Hixson Community Farmers Market (formerly St. Alban's Hixson Market) - Grand Re-Opening Celebration on Saturday, May 3rd from 9:30am-12:30pm with a Free Pancake Breakfast from 9:30-11:30am. Come join us for live music, pancakes, and awesome shopping with a variety of local vendors. The market is located at Holy Cross Episcopal Church, 7514 Hixson Pike. The Hixson Community Farmers Market will be held each Saturday from May to the end of October and on the 1st Saturday of the month (from May-October) there will be the Free Pancake Breakfast and Live Local Music. We have lots of outdoor space to enjoy and we are Pet Friendly! Find out more on the Hixson Community Farmer's Market Facebook page. **The market is seeking additional vendors. Local farmers, gardeners, and artists are welcome to become a vendor at this weekly market. Booth fees are based on a percentage of sales and do not exceed $10 a week. To become a vendor or for more information, please email stalbansmarket@gmail.com or call/text (423) 779-7828.**