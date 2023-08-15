Hixson Walmart Pop-Up Art Exhibit

Walmart Supercenter, Hixson 5764 , Hixson, Highway 153, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37343

For the month August through September Hixson Walmart Supercenter is hosting a pop up art exhibit of a large scale painting titled, "Eden's Abundant Life."  

The painting on exhibit is at the front of the store opposite the checkout counters. It is a highly colorful acrylic work of art on 6 canvas panels assembled to present one large 8ft x 9ft work of art.  

The project "You Come to Art - Art Comes to You" was conceived of by Iantha Newton one of 11 recipients of an ArtsBuild "Artists Work" grant. Iantha wants to extend access to fine-art beyond the world of the museum/gallery setting into less formal casual surroundings.

Hixson Walmart is partnering with ArtsBuild and the artist to place artwork in a the familiar environment of a local Walmart, Hixson in this case, for their customers and staff to enjoy.

The "Artists Work" grant program is supported by both Lyndhurst and Footprint foundations and ArtsBuild donors.

