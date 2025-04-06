Hixson Wildcats Fine Arts Fest
Hixson High School 5705 Middle Valley Rd, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37343
Immerse yourself in a vibrant atmosphere brimming with artistry and talent.
This event supports our fine arts programming and features a maker’s market, community arts organizations, competitions, silent auction, performances, kid-friendly fun, delectable eats, and more.
This is a rain or shine event and will be held at Hixson High School: 5705 Middle Valley Rd, Hixson, TN 37343
Buy your ticket today!
- Adults: $10
- Students k-12: $5
- Kids 5 and under: Free
- Can't make it, but still want to help? We will gladly accept donations.
- Tickets: hixsonhightn.memberhub.com/store?limit=21&live=true
Charity & Fundraisers