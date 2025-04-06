Hixson Wildcats Fine Arts Fest

Immerse yourself in a vibrant atmosphere brimming with artistry and talent.

This event supports our fine arts programming and features a maker’s market, community arts organizations, competitions, silent auction, performances, kid-friendly fun, delectable eats, and more.

This is a rain or shine event and will be held at Hixson High School: 5705 Middle Valley Rd, Hixson, TN 37343

Buy your ticket today!