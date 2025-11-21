× Expand Tennessee Aquarium Enjoy the Tennessee Aquarium after hours! Join us for a 21+ evening event featuring food, drinks, and of course, fish! Designated Driver tickets are available as well, so everyone can get in on the fun!

Special After-Hours Event

November 21st, 2025 6-9 PM

The Tennessee Aquarium is excited to launch Holiday Cheers on Friday, November 21st, 2025.

Raise your glass and cheers as the Fall season changes into Winter.

Enjoy this 21+ event featuring seasonal themed drinks, a mashed potato bar, and various activities, while leisurely touring through the Ocean Journey building after hours. Seasonal decorations and lights will illuminate the touring path and transition the seasons along the way.

Aquarium Members: Log in to your Member Account to access discounted tickets for this event!

Your Ticket Includes:

After-hours admission to the Ocean Journey building of the Aquarium

Two (2) complimentary drink tickets good towards beer, wine, cider, and our specialty cocktail during the event

Additional drink tickets can be pre-purchased or will be available on-site for only $5 each

Complimentary mashed potato bar with toppings

Complimentary hot chocolate bar with toppings

Complimentary non-alcoholic Coca-Cola products and canned Dasani water

Opportunity to participate in various holiday festivities and crafts

Tickets are limited and are non-refundable. Guests must be 21 & up. ID's will be checked upon entry. Please note that the River Journey building will be closed for this event.