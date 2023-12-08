The Read House
Holiday Jubilee at The Read House
Join us for an evening of merriment and festivities at our Holiday Jubilee! Enjoy live entertainment, a complimentary Hot Chocolate & Cider & Cookie stations, pictures with Santa & Mrs. Claus and much more!
December 8th, 5-8pm
This event is free and no tickets are required.
Please bring your own camera for photos with Santa
Elf Workshop at the Jubilee
5pm to 7:30pm in the Green Room
Kids receive craft bag filled with craft kits.
$15 plus tax per kid and tickets are sold at the front desk (or included in the Elf Tuck-in Package)
parent must stay with children