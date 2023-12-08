× Expand The Read House Holiday Jubilee at The Read House

Join us for an evening of merriment and festivities at our Holiday Jubilee! Enjoy live entertainment, a complimentary Hot Chocolate & Cider & Cookie stations, pictures with Santa & Mrs. Claus and much more!

December 8th, 5-8pm

This event is free and no tickets are required.

Please bring your own camera for photos with Santa

Elf Workshop at the Jubilee

5pm to 7:30pm in the Green Room

Kids receive craft bag filled with craft kits.

$15 plus tax per kid and tickets are sold at the front desk (or included in the Elf Tuck-in Package)

parent must stay with children