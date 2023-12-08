Holiday Jubilee at The Read House

to

The Read House Hotel 107 W. MLK Blvd., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Join us for an evening of merriment and festivities at our Holiday Jubilee! Enjoy live entertainment, a complimentary Hot Chocolate & Cider & Cookie stations, pictures with Santa & Mrs. Claus and much more!

December 8th, 5-8pm

This event is free and no tickets are required.

Please bring your own camera for photos with Santa

Elf Workshop at the Jubilee

5pm to 7:30pm in the Green Room

Kids receive craft bag filled with craft kits.

$15 plus tax per kid and tickets are sold at the front desk (or included in the Elf Tuck-in Package)

parent must stay with children

Info

The Read House Hotel 107 W. MLK Blvd., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Kids & Family
to
Google Calendar - Holiday Jubilee at The Read House - 2023-12-08 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Holiday Jubilee at The Read House - 2023-12-08 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Holiday Jubilee at The Read House - 2023-12-08 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Holiday Jubilee at The Read House - 2023-12-08 17:00:00 ical
newsletter small box orange 2

The Pulse Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Monday

September 11, 2023

Tuesday

September 12, 2023

Wednesday

September 13, 2023

Thursday

September 14, 2023

Friday

September 15, 2023

Saturday

September 16, 2023

Sunday

September 17, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours