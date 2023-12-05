× Expand McKenzie Bergenback Starry Night inspired holiday Paint & Sip Art

Join our festive Holiday Paint & Sip class at Bud's Creative Arts Center (ages 21+)

Ticket price: $35 (Including art materials. NOT including booze)

Unleash your creativity as you paint a Starry Night inspired Winter Wonderland guided by a talented artist.

Bring your favorite festive beverage to sip on, and we’ll provide everything else. No experience needed – just bring your holiday “spirit” and get ready for a jolly creative night!

- Wear something you don’t mind getting paint on.

- Painting will be on a 16x20 canvas that you get to take home with you.

- Instructions will be step by step, and you will have full creative freedom to follow exactly, or make it your own masterpiece!

All materials for this class are included in the price except the booze. Please bring your favorite “Spirit” to sip on.

The best part: This class is a fundraiser for FACES — The National Craniofacial Association. Your participation in this class is directly supporting children and adults with facial deformations. We thank you kindly for your contribution.