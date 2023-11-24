Holiday Sale Days at Infinity Flux

Infinity Flux 3643 Hixson Pike , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37415

Our biggest and best sales of the year are happening Black Friday (Nov 24) and Small Business Saturday (Nov 25)!

Friday, early birds will be treated to free coffee from our friends at local coffee shop(s) Be Caffeinated! We'll also have complimentary holiday snack cakes so you can sip and munch while you browse!

FRIDAY & SATURDAY DEALS:

- $50 gift cards for only $40

- Sales Room with items 20-50% off (this includes action figures, video games, TCG's, RPGs, board games, graphic novels, and a ton of other items)!

- 25% off Infinity Flux branded merch

- 50% off our enormous selection of regular back issue comics (that we are constantly re-stocking right up to Thanksgiving).

- Finally, we have TONS of awesome, rare and unique action figures and toys that have never been on the floor before. Plus new (to you) video games and video game systems. We're excited to show you what we've been working on!

You'll see nothing like this event in Chattanooga! We hope to see you there!

