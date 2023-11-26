Holiday Sip and Shop

WanderLinger Brewing Company 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

For vendor information visit https://tennesseeshoppersmarket.com/wanderlinger/

November 26th

1pm-5pm

The holiday shopping season is here and what better way to shop than with an ice-cold beverage in your hand. Get in the holiday spirit and do some holiday shopping at our Holiday Sip & Shop Vendor Market on November 26th from 1 PM to 5 PM at Wanderlinger Brewing Co. located at 1208 King St., Chattanooga, TN 37403. Shop local vendors, vendor giveaways, food, drinks, music, and more.

