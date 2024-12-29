× Expand Hunter Museum, "Sunday Studio," 2024. https://www.huntermuseum.org/events/event/holiday-sunday-studio-happy-new-year Holiday Sunday Studio at the Hunter Museum of American Art

Celebrate the winter solstice and welcome in the new year at the Hunter Museum of American Art. The whole family can take part in the celebration of a new season as we create art and explore the museum. Activities include winter themed crafts, mixed media art making, family yoga, and a scavenger hunt.

Regular admission applies; members and youth 17 & under are free. Admission to this program is also free with a Chattanooga Public Library card if you’re attending with children.

Generously supported by Elder’s Ace Hardware.