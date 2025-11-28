Holidays at Ruby Falls on Lookout Mountain

× Expand Ruby Falls Celebrate the Most Magical Time of Year at Ruby Falls!

Celebrate the Most Magical Time of Year at Ruby Falls!

Return to a simpler time on Lookout Mountain at Ruby Falls. Discover magical views, twinkling holiday lights on the Village Plaza, and festive cheer in historic Ruby Falls Castle with special activities. Add your holiday wish to the Forest of Wishes, enjoy iconic cave adventures, and stay for a casual meal, local craft beer, seasonal treats and hot cocoa by the fireplace at Castle Cafe.

Cave adventure tickets not required to enjoy the historic cafe. Santa visits on select days. Visit www.RubyFalls.com for details, Santa's schedule and tickets.

Nov 28, 2025, 8:00am to

Dec 24, 2025, 7:00pm Timezone: Eastern Time (US & Canada)