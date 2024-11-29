Holidays at Ruby Falls on Lookout Mountain

× Expand Ruby Falls The Season Shines Bright at Ruby Falls

The Season Shines Bright at Ruby Falls!

Return to a simpler time on Lookout Mountain at Ruby Falls. Discover magical views, twinkling holiday lights on the Village Plaza, and festive cheer in historic Ruby Falls Castle with special activities. Add your holiday wish to the Forest of Wishes, visit Santa, enjoy iconic cave adventures, and stay for a casual meal, local craft beer, seasonal treats and hot cocoa by the fireplace at Castle Cafe.

Cave adventure tickets are not necessary to enjoy holidays lights on the Village Plaza and Castle Café. Santa visits on select days. Visit www.RubyFalls.com for details, Santa's schedule and tickets.

Happens on the following Dates:

Nov 29, 2024, 9:00am to

Dec 23, 2024, 8:00pm Timezone: EST

Dec 24, 2024, 8:00am to 4:00pm Timezone: EST