The St. Alban’s Hixson Market will be holding our annual Holly Jolly Market on November 2. Come join us for a fun, festive community event providing an opportunity for folks to do some holiday shopping and purchase unique, hand-made gifts. There will be live music throughout the day as well as free refreshments. The Holly Jolly Market will take place at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church located at 7514 Hixson Pike from 9:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

St. Alban's Episcopal Church 7514 Hixson Pike, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
