In-Town Gallery’s Art After Hours: “Home and Away”--Reception, Friday, August 9th, 5-9pm

on display August 1st thru August 31st

In-Town Gallery is proud to feature guest artist, Suzanne Mortimer. Her show, “Home and Away”, is a

collection of paintings and drawings of her favorite city and country places. Suzanne spent the summer

of 2013 in Prague studying with Dale Leys. There she honed the use of pen & ink and watercolor to

create drawings of city life. She now uses this technique to depict various scenes in Chattanooga, as well

as other places that she finds intriguing. “I have continued to make small drawings of various places in

Chattanooga, because I like the intimacy of smaller works of art. There is also a joy in mark-making and

rendering the details of each image.”

In addition to her work with pen & ink and watercolor, “Home and Away” also offers something a bit

different. “For this show,” the artist says, “I have done acrylic paintings with simplified shapes and made

two collage pieces based on Chattanooga scenes. These artworks, although different in feel, still cling to

the notion of finding beauty and joy in the places we visit and live.”

Suzanne Mortimer received her Bachelor’s degree from Murray State University, and earned a Master’s

degree in art education at the University of Tennessee in Chattanooga in 2001. She has taught art with

Hamilton County schools and is currently teaching at The McCallie School. Mortimer was named a

Faculty Fellow in 2016. She has also served as the President of the Chattanooga Area Art Instructors.

While you’re visiting In-Town Gallery be sure to step over to AVA gallery for the opening reception of

the 2024 AVA Juried Member Show!

Showcasing the creativity of local artists for 50 years, In-Town Gallery is located ‘Between the Bridges’

on Chattanooga’s North Shore at 26A Frazier Ave. Mon-Sat 11-6 p.m. and 12-5 p.m. on Sundays. Visit

us at www.intowngallery.com, Facebook and Instagram.