Home Finale + Pink Out - Chattanooga Red Wolves SC vs. Lexington SC

The Chattanooga Red Wolves 2024 home finale at CHI Memorial Stadium is Saturday, October 26th against Lexington SC! Game worn Pink Out warm up tops will be raffled off with 100% of the proceeds to be donated to the MaryEllen Locher Foundation with additional jerseys available for purchase. There will be a candy giveaway for the first 300 kids and bounce houses, plus food and drink specials including $4 craft beer and rum punch, $2 Coors Banquet, and $3 domestic beer, candy apples, and more! Come out to help the Red Wolves support breast cancer awareness and cheer the boys on to three points 🎗👏 Dale Lobos!