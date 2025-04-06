Our Homeless: Doc Film + Discussion
FILM SYNOPSIS
In this film you will view interviews with homeless people selected randomly from the streets of Chattanooga. This project is dedicated to providing a space for the unsheltered to tell their own stories in their own words, so that the housed may hear, understand, and grow in compassion for the people we view daily on our streets from a distance. Their stories may in some cases confirm our preconceptions, but more often, these stories will disturb our presumptions.
SHOWINGS
Saturday April 5, 2 to 4 PM at the Chattanooga Public Library, downtown branch
Sunday April 6, 3 to 5 PM at Barking Legs Theater, 1307 Dodds Avenue,
(Sunday only, suggested donation $10-)
Film is 58 minutes long. Panel discussions moderated by Mark J Anderson
Panelists: Representatives from the Mayor’s office, The Chatt Foundation, Chattanooga Metro Ministries and Doing What We Can Homeless Outreach
