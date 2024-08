Homeschool Days at Ruby Falls

× Expand Ruby Falls Homeschool families can purchase Cave Walk Tickets at a special discounted rate!

Homeschool families can purchase Cave Walk Tickets at a special discounted rate!

Special Homeschool Days Cave Walk Pricing

Students (3 – 18): $13.00

Adults (19 & older): $20.50

Complete this form to reserve Ruby Falls Cave Walk tickets for 2024 Homeschool Days. All fields must be complete to submit the ticket request.

When your ticket request is processed, you will receive an email with a link and discount promo code to purchase tickets. Ticket request form must be submitted at least 5 business days prior to your planned visit date.

Ruby Falls Homeschool Days Cave Walk tickets are limited and available while supplies last and cannot be combined with other discounts.