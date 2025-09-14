Homeschool Days at Ruby Falls
Ruby Falls 1720 South Scenic Highway, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37409
Ruby Falls
Homeschool families can purchase Cave Walk Tickets at a special discounted rate!
Special Homeschool Days Cave Walk Pricing
Students (4 – 18): $14.40
Adults (19 & older): $22.00
Complete this form to reserve Ruby Falls Cave Walk tickets for Homeschool Days, Sept. 14 - 20. All fields must be complete to submit the ticket request.
When your ticket request is processed, you will receive an email with a link and discount promo code to purchase tickets. Ticket request form must be submitted at least 5 business days prior to your planned visit date.
Ruby Falls Homeschool Days Cave Walk tickets are limited and available while supplies last and cannot be combined with other discounts.