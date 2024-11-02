× Expand Kinship photos courtesy of Dylan Roberson Flyer for Veteran Appreciation Concert

In anticipation of upcoming Veteran's Day, Project Gallantly Forward is hosting Honoring Our Heroes Veteran Appreciation Concert at the Veteran’s retreat only 45 minutes North of Chattanooga. This will be an opportunity to say thank you in the best way they know how - with a live band on a trailer in the middle of the field on the farm, complete with bonfire.

Local band, the Kinship, will be playing. There will be a bouncy house and Bre’s on Wheels food truck will be selling burgers and more. Be sure to bring a blanket or camp chair and enjoy an evening at the retreat!

Cost: Veterans are FREE! Donations from the general public are appreciated, and will go toward paying the band and supporting our mission.

Doors open at 4:30p eastern standard time, and the concert starts at 5:30p.

Location:

Project Gallantly Forward Veterans Retreat

81 Potts Rd

Graysville, TN 37338