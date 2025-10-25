Honors Choir Festival Concert at Southern Adventist University

× Expand Contributed Honors Choir Festival Concert

The School of Music at Southern Adventist University announces a sacred, uplifting concert by the Honors Music Festival symphonic wind ensemble and string orchestra on Saturday, February 14, at 4 p.m. in Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists on campus.

Each year, the university hosts an honors festival for high school musicians from across the region with a final performance open to the community. Performing this year will be the Honors String Orchestra and Honors Symphonic Wind Ensemble under the direction of Southern professors Laurie Redmer Cadwallader and Ken Parsons.

For streaming options and other information, visit southern.edu/musicevents.