Honors Choirs Festival Concert at Southern Adventist University

Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists 4829 College Drive East, Collegedale, Tennessee

Southern Adventist University’s School of Music will host the Honors Choir Festival Concert, on Saturday, February 15, at 4 p.m. in Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists on campus. Directed by Southern alum and clinician Jeffrey Dean, ‘18, eight high school choirs will present a varied program of sacred music for the concluding concert of Southern's Honors Choir Festival. This free concert is open to the public. Visit southern.edu/musicevents for livestream options and additional information.

