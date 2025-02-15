Honors Choirs Festival Concert at Southern Adventist University

× Expand Staff Photographer Southern Choirs

Southern Adventist University’s School of Music will host the Honors Choir Festival Concert, on Saturday, February 15, at 4 p.m. in Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists on campus. Directed by Southern alum and clinician Jeffrey Dean, ‘18, eight high school choirs will present a varied program of sacred music for the concluding concert of Southern's Honors Choir Festival. This free concert is open to the public. Visit southern.edu/musicevents for livestream options and additional information.