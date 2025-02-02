Hooked: A Blacksmith's Study of Function and Form

× Expand Cloverdale Forge Hooked book

Artist talk, book reading and book signing with blacksmith Matt Jenkins

In 2016, Matt Jenkins challenged himself to design and forge a different hook each day of the year. As it was a leap year, the #366Hooks project resulted in 366 unique creations. Initially, the project was born from a personal endeavor to overcome a creative rut but evolved into a phenomenon that captivated a broad audience, including professional creatives such as architects and designers alongside creatives and lovers of art and craft. In 2022, the body of work toured North America as a solo gallery show and now has been compiled into a book, HOOKED: A Blacksmith’s Study of Function Through Form.

HOOKED showcases his innovative designs, diverse techniques, and the unexpected sources of inspiration discovered along Jenkin’s creative journey. It follows his artistic process and illustrates how a daily creative practice can produce extraordinary results.

Attendees will have the unique opportunity to experience the creative energy of the project, speak with the author about his process, and observe how a personal challenge has inspired creatives worldwide.

About the author:

Matt Jenkins is dedicated to designing and forging highly crafted work. For over 25 years, he has honed his skills and learned traditional blacksmith techniques while studying with master smiths. He has placed twice at the World Forging Championship in Stia, Italy, and in 2016 he carried out a project where he designed and forged a different style hook every day of the year; this exhibit toured internationally in 2022-2023. Between hammering on custom projects in his shop located just north of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Matt leads workshops and demonstrates the ancient craft of blacksmithing across North America. He operates and co-owns Cloverdale Forge with his wife Karen "Rudy" Rudolph.

Books will be available for purchase and signing by the author. There will also be a fun hands-on button making activity for attendees.

Artist talk will begin at 2:30.

This event is free to attend but help us keep a head count by signing up on our website.