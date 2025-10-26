× Expand Children's Nutrition Program of Haiti Participants of the 2024 Hope for Haiti Walk-a-Thon!

Hope for Haiti Walk-a-Thon – A Family-Friendly Celebration with Purpose!

Bring the whole family (yes, strollers and pups too!) to the Hope for Haiti Walk-a-Thon on Sunday, October 26, 2025, from 2–5 PM at the beautiful Hunter Museum Terrace. Choose to walk 1, 2, or 3 miles along the riverfront and then stick around for a lively community celebration featuring live Haitian reggae music by Milele Roots, delicious food, fun games, and more.

Every participant receives a free event t-shirt and free drink ticket, and every step you take helps provide life-saving nutrition for children in Haiti. You can even create a team with your club, coworkers, or classmates and walk together for an even bigger impact!

It’s more than just a walk—it’s a chance to connect with your community, have fun with your family, and make a difference in the lives of children in need.

👉 Register today at www.givesignup.org/Race/TN/Chattanooga/HopeForHaitiWalkAThon