Hope Sings: Songs of Youth Mental Health

× Expand Chattanooga Boys Choir Hope Sings! Songs of Youth and Mental Health

Members of the Chattanooga Boys Choir and the Be the Change Youth Initiative will join voices on Saturday, April 5 at 6:00pm for a special concert featuring music highlighting the importance of raising awareness, support, and empowerment surrounding youth mental health.

Repertoire and resources shared by the choir include a variety of familiar modern repertoire sharing messages of strength and support including ‘Crowded Table’ by the Highwomen, ‘Fix You’ by Coldplay, and ‘Count on Me’ by Bruno Mars. Contemporary choral compositions including ‘Hope Lingers On’ by Andrea Ramsey, ‘Everybody Need Somebody’ by Alex Gartner, and ‘Does the World Say?’ by Kyle Pederson emphasize themes of hope amidst struggle. The choir will also include the local premiere of ‘Awaken’ by Sherry Blevins - a striking piece on the grip of social media and technology on today’s youth.

Be The Change Youth Initiative brother-and-sister duo Sydney and Brayden Guerrette will present a variety of original compositions promoting their mission to promote that all youth should be SEEN, HEARD, and LOVED. Driven by their commitment to encourage youth towards balanced mental well-being, BTCYI seeks to educate, equip, and empower the next generation to become advocates for their communities through personal engagement and collaboration through art, music, and leadership as they Share Stories, Extend Compassion, and Take Action towards a brighter tomorrow.

The two groups will also combine on an original song by Sydney and Brayden on the theme of “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” by Fred Rogers, popular host of Mister Rogers' Neighborhood.

For Hope Sings, video producer Brian Gaukel will include projection design to complement the presentation of the musicians, providing the audience with a unique and engaging concert experience.

Admission to the concert is free. Attendees will be given the opportunity to donate towards the Chattanooga Boys Choir and Be the Change Youth Initiative scholarship and mission projects.