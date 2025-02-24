Hormonal Balance through Fasting and Feasting

× Expand Photo by Element5 Digital on Unsplash via The Chattery

Learn how to balance your hormones naturally through fasting and feasting.

This class is about the healing power of fasting and feasting for balancing hormones, specifically for individuals born female.

Do you ever think…

I wish I could just sleep through the night!

Why can't I focus?

If one more doctor tells me, "It's just what women go through", I'm going to scream!

Why are my cramps so bad this month?

I WANT CARBS!

I don't even feel like myself anymore.

I need to workout, but I just can't…

It's common to experience hormonal imbalances, which can have a direct effect on your gut health. Additionally, your brain is significantly influenced by the state of your gut. By adopting a lifestyle that includes fasting and indulging in foods that balance hormones, you can alleviate PMS and menopausal symptoms. This approach not only enhances gut health but also positively impacts your mental well-being. Everything is interconnected!

This class offers an overview of:

The healing power of fasting

Metabolic switching

6 different length fasts

The healing power of food

4 food principles

Ketobiotic vs. hormone feasting

Why females must fast differently than males

The Hormone Hierarchy

Fasting and feasting for your cycle (regular/irregular/no cycle)

About the teacher:

Barbara Geldert, the Hormonista®, brings over 25 years of experience as a K-12 teacher, adult education professional and a corporate trainer. Since 2005, she has also been sharing her expertise as a group fitness instructor and personal trainer.

Barbara is a certified FLAG coach, collaborating with renowned expert Dr. Mindy Pelz. The FLAG coaching methodology is inspired by Dr. Pelz's insightful works, "Fast Like a Girl", "The Menopause Reset" and "Eat Like a Girl." In her coaching role, Barbara helps individuals from puberty through post-menopause, to reset and balance their hormones. Barbara is creating an online community across the world to bring people together and support one another through healing by implementing lifestyle changes. She offers an annual/monthly membership, workshops, webinars, and small group sessions to educate people on how to tailor their eating and exercise habits to better suit their age and menstrual cycle, which can alleviate PMS and menopause symptoms.

In addition, Barbara serves as a Menopause Champion with the Menopause Experts Group in the UK. Through seminars, webinars, workshops, and one-on-one consultations, she supports those navigating peri/post-menopause.