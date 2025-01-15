Hormones 101: Navigating your Hormone Hierarchy

× Expand The Chattery Full Cycle Hormones Team

Join us for an enlightening journey into the world of hormones, where you'll gain a comprehensive understanding of the hormonal hierarchy and how fluctuations can impact your daily life. We will spend extra time looking at the impact of hormones on peri/post menopause.

In this introductory class, we'll explore:

Hormonal fluctuations: Get to know the natural ebb and flow of your hormones and how they influence mental, physical and emotional states.

The Hormone Hierarchy: Understand the roles and interactions of key hormones (oxytocin, cortisol, insulin, estrogen, progesterone, testosterone) in maintaining balance and health.

Recognizing symptoms: Learn how to identify signs of hormonal imbalance and the steps you can take to restore harmony naturally.

Tools to balance hormones naturally: Discover practical strategies and tools that support hormone balance through lifestyle and nutrition.

Whether you're looking to improve your overall health or seeking solutions for specific hormonal challenges, this class offers an introduction to insights and effective strategies to help you achieve hormonal harmony and optimize your well-being. Join us to empower yourself with knowledge and take charge of your hormonal health naturally.

About the teacher:

Barbara Geldert brings over 25 years of experience as both an adult education and K-12 teacher, as well as a corporate trainer. Since 2005, she has also been sharing her expertise as a group fitness instructor and personal trainer.

Barbara is a certified FLAG coach, collaborating closely with renowned expert Dr. Mindy Pelz. The FLAG coaching methodology is inspired by Dr. Pelz's insightful works, "Fast Like a Girl" and "The Menopause Reset." In her coaching role, Barbara helps individuals who have ovaries/uterus, from puberty through post-menopause, to reset and balance their hormones. She offers workshops, webinars, and small group sessions to educate people on how to tailor their eating and exercise habits to better suit their age and menstrual cycle, which can alleviate PMS and menopause symptoms.

In addition, Barbara serves as a licensed Menopause Champion with the Menopause Experts Group in the UK. Through seminars, webinars, workshops, and one-on-one consultations, she supports those navigating peri/post-menopause. Her classes extend to the friends and family of those experiencing menopause, offering insights into the experience and guidance on providing support. She also partners with corporations to inform employees about menopause, explaining the physiological and psychological changes involved and advising on how best to support affected colleagues.