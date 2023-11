× Expand Staff Photographer Horn Ensemble

Southern Adventist University invites the community to a concert by the School of Music’s Horn Ensemble on Monday, December 4, at 7:30 p.m. in Mabel Wood Hall’s Ackerman Auditorium. Conducted by adjunct professor Gordon James, the musical group will perform classical, jazz, and Christmas music as well as a few beloved carols. For more information about this free event that is open to the public, visit southern.edu/musicevents or call 423.236.2880.