Horn Ensemble Concert at Southern Adventist University

× Expand Staff Photographer Southern Adventist University's Horn Ensemble

The School of Music at Southern Adventist University invites the community to a performance by the Horn Ensemble, conducted by Gordon James, on Monday, December 9, at 7:30 p.m. in Mabel Wood Hall’s Ackerman Auditorium. This free event also will be livestreamed. For additional details, visit southern.edu/musicevents or call 423.236.2880.