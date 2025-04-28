Horn Ensemble Concert at Southern Adventist University

to

Ackerman Auditorium University Drive, City of Collegedale, Tennessee 37315

The School of Music at Southern Adventist University invites the community to a performance by the Horn Ensemble, conducted by Gordon James, on Monday, April 28, at 7:30 p.m. in Mabel Wood Hall’s Ackerman Auditorium on campus. This free event also will be livestreamed. For additional details, visit southern.edu/musicevents or call 423.236.2880.

Info

Ackerman Auditorium University Drive, City of Collegedale, Tennessee 37315
Concerts & Live Music
423-236-2880
to
Google Calendar - Horn Ensemble Concert at Southern Adventist University - 2025-04-28 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Horn Ensemble Concert at Southern Adventist University - 2025-04-28 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Horn Ensemble Concert at Southern Adventist University - 2025-04-28 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Horn Ensemble Concert at Southern Adventist University - 2025-04-28 19:30:00 ical