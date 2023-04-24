Horn Ensemble Concert at Southern Adventist University

Southern Adventist University’s Horn Ensemble will be in concert on Monday, April 24, at 7:30 p.m. in Ackerman Auditorium on the second floor of Mabel Wood Hall. Nearly a dozen musicians will share renditions arranged for horn quartet, sextet, or octet. They will be performing familiar pieces by composers from England, France, Germany, Brazil, and the US. Director Gordon James serves as principal horn for Chattanooga Symphony and Opera as well as on its executive board and is an adjunct horn instructor at four local colleges. The concert is free and open to the public and will be livestreamed. For more information, visit southern.edu/musicevents or call the School of Music at 423.236.2880.

