HOT CHICKEN ART MARKET VENDORS - 1 HOT CHICKEN ART MARKET

We’re turning up the AC and bringing our art market inside this year. Come join us in the gallery for a pop up art market, beverages by Broads, and maybe a few other things - you’ll never know what you’ll find at the studio.

Come cool off in our beautiful gallery, support local artists, and vibe with us all day long.

Free entry. Good art. Good people. Good drinks. Food truck. Potentially chickens - what more do you need on a hot July weekend?