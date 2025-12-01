Hot Cocoa & Holiday Beats Day Camp

to

Chattanooga Dance Theatre 5151 Austin Rd, Ste A, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37343

Need childcare for Hamilton County’s next professional development day? CDT has you covered! Join us for a day of holiday themed crafts and dancing on Dec 1st from 9am-2pm. Lunch is not provided, so please send a packed lunch with your child.

Info

Chattanooga Dance Theatre 5151 Austin Rd, Ste A, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37343
Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
4237608808
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Hot Cocoa & Holiday Beats Day Camp - 2025-12-01 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Hot Cocoa & Holiday Beats Day Camp - 2025-12-01 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Hot Cocoa & Holiday Beats Day Camp - 2025-12-01 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Hot Cocoa & Holiday Beats Day Camp - 2025-12-01 09:00:00 ical