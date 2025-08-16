Hot Fun in the Summertime!

to

JJ's Bohemia 231 East Martin Luther King Boulevard , Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Four bands will be performing at J.J.'s Bohemia:

Go Zombie Go, The Catastrophes, Stupid As All Get Out, and Division of Fire. The doors open at 8:00P.M. and the show will start at 9:00 P.M.

Cover charge is $10.00

Info

JJ's Bohemia location pic
JJ's Bohemia 231 East Martin Luther King Boulevard , Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, This & That
4234866543
to
Google Calendar - Hot Fun in the Summertime! - 2025-08-16 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Hot Fun in the Summertime! - 2025-08-16 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Hot Fun in the Summertime! - 2025-08-16 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Hot Fun in the Summertime! - 2025-08-16 20:00:00 ical