Hot Fun in the Summertime!
JJ's Bohemia 231 East Martin Luther King Boulevard , Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Doug Whitehead
Come join us for some great Summertime fun!
Four bands will be performing at J.J.'s Bohemia:
Go Zombie Go, The Catastrophes, Stupid As All Get Out, and Division of Fire. The doors open at 8:00P.M. and the show will start at 9:00 P.M.
Cover charge is $10.00
