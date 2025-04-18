× Expand Chattanooga Zoo Crafts and Games at Hug a Bunny

Join us for Hug a Bunny on April 18 & 19, a fun-filled springtime event where you can pet and interact with rabbits, take photos with the Easter Bunny, and enjoy crafts, games, and seasonal activities! Guests can also watch zoo animals explore themed enrichment, participate in daily keeper chats and animal meet and greets, and experience the full zoo. Plus, keep an eye out for the hidden golden egg—whoever finds it wins a free Family Membership!

General admission is included with each Hug a Bunny ticket, and regular Zoo tickets will not be available or valid on these days. Additional activities like train rides, giraffe feedings, and carousel rides will be available for a small fee. Hop over to our MEMBERSHIP page to become a member and save on Hug a Bunny tickets!