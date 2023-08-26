Hunter Blalock & The Sad Machine

Calhoun's GEM Theatre 114 North Wall Street, Georgia 30701

Local favorite singer-songwriter Hunter Blalock & The Sad Machine will perform their annual homecoming concert at The GEM on Saturday, August 26 at 7:30pm. Blalock brings to the stage his americana sound, influenced by his own unique writing style that incorporates country, folk, and bluegrass. The must-see concert is only one of a few shows featuring the full band. Joining him on stage will be special guests and fellow singer-songwriters Tim Moore and Canon Tyler. Tickets are $25; reserved seating recommended and available online https://ci.ovationtix.com/35906.

Info

Calhoun's GEM Theatre 114 North Wall Street, Georgia 30701
Concerts & Live Music
706-625-3132
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Hunter Blalock & The Sad Machine - 2023-08-26 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Hunter Blalock & The Sad Machine - 2023-08-26 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Hunter Blalock & The Sad Machine - 2023-08-26 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Hunter Blalock & The Sad Machine - 2023-08-26 19:30:00 ical
newsletter small box orange 2

The Pulse Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Tuesday

August 15, 2023

Wednesday

August 16, 2023

Thursday

August 17, 2023

Friday

August 18, 2023

Saturday

August 19, 2023

Sunday

August 20, 2023

Monday

August 21, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours