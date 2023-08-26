× Expand Hunter Blalock/The GEM Theatre Hunter Blalock

Local favorite singer-songwriter Hunter Blalock & The Sad Machine will perform their annual homecoming concert at The GEM on Saturday, August 26 at 7:30pm. Blalock brings to the stage his americana sound, influenced by his own unique writing style that incorporates country, folk, and bluegrass. The must-see concert is only one of a few shows featuring the full band. Joining him on stage will be special guests and fellow singer-songwriters Tim Moore and Canon Tyler. Tickets are $25; reserved seating recommended and available online https://ci.ovationtix.com/35906.