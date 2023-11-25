× Expand The Signal Ian Munsick with special guest Chancey Williams

Ian MunsickCountryA native son of Wyoming, Ian Munsick is painting a stampeding, spirited portrait of the American West with his sophomore album White Buffalo, due April 7. The 18-track album spans unfiltered tales of romance and ranch life, hard-working anthems with honkytonk hooks and mountain-time odes to family and forever-young fun. It builds upon the spacious, roots-pop beauty he introduced on his major label debut, Coyote Cry. Over the past three years, Munsick has accumulated nearly 400 MILLION global streams and a host of accolades. The 29-year-old has been named an “Artist to Watch” by Spotify, CMT, Fender, MusicRow and more. A seasoned entertainer, having grown up tending cattle by day and playing music in a family band each night, Munsick toured recently alongside country music superstars Morgan Wallen and Cody Johnson. Beyond his noteworthy professional accomplishments, he has also become both a husband and a father. Now the Warner Music Nashville recording artist and multi-instrumentalist is representing his home, and its special cast of people, like never before. The first release from White Buffalo, standout duet “Long Live Cowgirls” (with Cody Johnson), hit No. 1 on SiriusXM’s The Highway Hot 30 Countdown and was named one of Amazon Music’s Best Country Songs of 2022. Fans of Ian Munsick will always find an open heart, natural awe and plainspoken honesty as he rides on… bringing the West to the rest.

Chancey WilliamsCountrySaddle Bronc athlete turned neo-traditional country music sensation Chancey Williams has gone from competing on horseback to performing on center stage. As one of only two artists (Chris LeDoux) to both compete in the rodeo and perform on the main stage at Cheyenne Frontier Days and the only singer/songwriter to be endorsed by CINCH®, Williams is the next authentic cowboy of country music.

Growing up on a ranch in the northeastern corner of Wyoming, Williams is one of the proud few hailing from Moorcroft, WY – a town so small it doesn’t need stoplights. Rodeo, wrestling, and academic talents took him first to Casper College and then to the University of Wyoming. Chancey earned several degrees, including a Master’s in Public Administration, but it was music and the camaraderie of the road that continues to take him all over the United States.

Chancey was named iHeartRadio’s 2022 Rocky Mountain Country Music Awards Entertainer of the Year. Williams also won Songwriter of the Year for “The Saint” and Album of the Year for his most recent record produced with country hitmaker, Trent Wilmon, 3rd Street. Last year also brought multiple dates with Parker McCollum, the PBR Tour, and an appearance at Cheyenne Frontier Days with Dierks Bentley. Chancey returned to Las Vegas, performing on national television opening the 5th round of the National Finals Rodeo and headlining the main showroom at South Point, “ground zero” at the most important rodeo event in the world.

Chancey’s 2023 tour includes a debut performance at the Grand Ole Opry, his first headlining appearance at Billy Bob’s Texas, and a robust summer tour in support of his new Album, One of These Days.