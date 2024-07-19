× Expand River City Company Celebrate National Ice Cream Day at Downtown businesses!

Mark your calendar for July 19-21, 2024! Celebrating National Ice Cream Day, downtown visitors can enjoy cool treats across all of downtown at parlors and restaurants. For each location you visit, simply scan the QR code on the Ice Cream Crawl poster to register to win $100 Chattanooga Express Card.

Participating Locations:

- Ice Cream Show

- Clumpies North Shore

- Clumpies Southside

- Coldstone Creamery

- Ben & Jerry’s

- Milk & Honey

- Downtown Dough

Looking for an easy way to get around? Consider taking the CARTA electric shuttle, which operates in the Northshore and through downtown.