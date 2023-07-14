River City Company
Visit participating locations for a chance to win prizes!
Mark your calendar for July 14-16, 2023! Celebrating National Ice Cream Day, downtown visitors can enjoy cool treats across all of downtown at parlors and restaurants. For each location you visit, simply scan the QR code on the Ice Cream Crawl poster to register to win $100 Chattanooga Express Card and ice cream prize packages.
Participating Locations:
Ice Cream Show
Clumpies North Shore
Clumpies Southside
Coldstone Creamery
Peach Cobbler Factory
Ben & Jerry’s
Milk & Honey
Downtown Dough
Looking for an easy way to get around? Consider taking the CARTA electric shuttle which operates to the Northshore and through downtown.