Ice Cream Crawl

Downtown Chattanooga 503 Market Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Mark your calendar for July 14-16, 2023! Celebrating National Ice Cream Day, downtown visitors can enjoy cool treats across all of downtown at parlors and restaurants. For each location you visit, simply scan the QR code on the Ice Cream Crawl poster to register to win $100 Chattanooga Express Card and ice cream prize packages.

Participating Locations:

Ice Cream Show

Clumpies North Shore

Clumpies Southside

Coldstone Creamery

Peach Cobbler Factory

Ben & Jerry’s

Milk & Honey

Downtown Dough

Looking for an easy way to get around? Consider taking the CARTA electric shuttle which operates to the Northshore and through downtown.

Food & Drink
