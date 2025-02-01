IGNITE Live with Britt Nicole

× Expand Contributed Britt Nicole

The School of Journalism and Communication invites you to a highly entertaining and inspirational show. IGNITE Live is a family-friendly event that features a recognized Christian artist, along with games, interactive elements, and live music performances. Britt Nicole, Christian recording artist and GRAMMY® nominee, will be featured as this year’s guest. The show will start at 8pm at the Iles P.E. Center. For ticket pricing and additional information, visit southern.edu/ignite or call 423.236.2330.