IGNITE Live with Cory Asbury at Southern Adventist University

to

Iles PE Center University Dr, Collegedale, TN 37363, City of Collegedale, Tennessee 37315

Southern Adventist University invites the community to student-led IGNITE Live with special guest Cory Asbury on Saturday, February 4, at 8 p.m. in Iles P.E. Center on campus. In addition to performances by the Christian recording artist and Grammy nominee, the ticketed event will feature the singer/songwriter’s testimony about how music and worship helped him overcome inner battles. The show will also include games and music from one of Southern’s student bands along with practical tips for alleviating stress. For pricing and other information, visit southern.edu/ignite.

Info

Iles PE Center University Dr, Collegedale, TN 37363, City of Collegedale, Tennessee 37315
Concerts & Live Music
to
Google Calendar - IGNITE Live with Cory Asbury at Southern Adventist University - 2023-02-04 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - IGNITE Live with Cory Asbury at Southern Adventist University - 2023-02-04 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - IGNITE Live with Cory Asbury at Southern Adventist University - 2023-02-04 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - IGNITE Live with Cory Asbury at Southern Adventist University - 2023-02-04 20:00:00 ical
newsletter small box blue

EPB Community Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Friday

January 20, 2023

Saturday

January 21, 2023

Sunday

January 22, 2023

Monday

January 23, 2023

Tuesday

January 24, 2023

Wednesday

January 25, 2023

Thursday

January 26, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours