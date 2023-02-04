IGNITE Live with Cory Asbury at Southern Adventist University

× Expand Contributed Cory Asbury

Southern Adventist University invites the community to student-led IGNITE Live with special guest Cory Asbury on Saturday, February 4, at 8 p.m. in Iles P.E. Center on campus. In addition to performances by the Christian recording artist and Grammy nominee, the ticketed event will feature the singer/songwriter’s testimony about how music and worship helped him overcome inner battles. The show will also include games and music from one of Southern’s student bands along with practical tips for alleviating stress. For pricing and other information, visit southern.edu/ignite.