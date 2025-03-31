× Expand Staff Photographer Illuminate: Art and Faith Conference 2024

After a successful launch in 2024, this year’s Illuminate: Art and Faith Conference on March 31 and April 1 will feature more than 40 talks, hands-on workshops, and performances.

Leaders and performers include pastor and author Russ Ramsey, author and publisher Rebecca Reynolds, author and illustrator John Hendrix, and musicians Mia Chung, Andy Gullahorn, and Jill Phillips, among others. In addition to an impressive slate of national presenters, the event will showcase some of Southern’s own professors and students, and faculty from Covenant College, Lee University, and Houston Christian University will speak on topics ranging from literature and music to visual art and film.

Funding support for Illuminate is provided by ArtsBuild, Advent Health, Chattanooga Times Free Press, The Generosity Trust, and Classical 90.5 WSMC. General admission tickets for the two-day conference are $200 per person. For more information and to register, visit southern.edu/illuminate.