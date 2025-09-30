IMAX Event: Shark Kingdom Screening + Q&A with Cristina Zenato

× Expand IMAX, K2 Films Join us for an educational evening of lively discussion as we present a screening of our newest 3D documentary, Shark Kingdom 3D along with a Q+A with noted shark activist Cristina Zenato.

**Purchase tickets to our Shark Kingdom screening on September 30 at 6:30 PM to attend this special screening and guest speaker event!**

Shark Kingdom is an epic family adventure in some of the world’s most scenic and remote shark waters. Audiences come face to face with these ancient and awe-inspiring animals and learn how our future is intertwined with theirs.

Each shark species wields unique powers that help them survive in diverse ecosystems, whether it’s a great white hunting in the wild and wind-swept seas of New Zealand, whaler sharks learning to coexist with Australian fishermen, or elusive oceanic white tip “shipwreck sharks” traversing uncharted depths of the Pacific.

In some of the world’s most beautiful diving locations, join the action to understand and help these magnificent creatures, and be immersed in the larger story of our shared oceans.

On September 30, we will be hosting Cristina Zenato, one of the shark heroes featured in the film, for a special family event at our theater. Cristina has a fascinating career studying sharks in the Bahamas where she is currently based.

A snapshot of her bio includes:

Member of the Women Divers Hall of Fame

Member of The Explorers Club

Named Shark Hero 2019

Founder of “People of the Water (POW)”, a nonprofit organization dedicated to change people's relationship with our aquatic world through exploration, education, and conservation.

Website: https://cristinazenato.com/

POW website: https://pownonprofit.org/