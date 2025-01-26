Imbolc: Nurturing Heart and Hearth at the Cross Quarter

× Expand by Christiana Key (using AI) 2024 Workshops Facebook Group Cover - 1.26.2025 Sourdough A cozy feast awaits you at Crabtree Farms...

Join us for a magical Imbolc gathering on Sunday, January 26th from 6-8 PM at Crabtree Farms, where we honor the quiet stirrings of spring and the ancient traditions of renewal, love, and fertility. This evening offers a sacred space for those seeking connection to nature, community, and the light within as we stand on the cusp of winter’s end.

Imbolc, meaning “in the belly of the mother,” marks the midway point (a “cross-quarter”) between the Winter Solstice and the Spring Equinox—a time to celebrate the first signs of life stirring beneath the frost and to honor the goddess Brigid, keeper of the hearth and flame.

Who Should Join:

This gathering welcomes all who wish to nurture the warmth of their hearts and homes—women, men, and all who respect the sacred balance of masculine and feminine energies. Whether you’re seeking deeper self-love, connection with others, or the joy of seasonal ritual, this event is for you.

This event is for adults and mature teens. Please leave children at home or consider a group babysitter!

Feel free to dress in festive, seasonal attire—soft whites, greens, and golds to honor Imbolc’s themes of light and rebirth.

As twilight settles, we’ll gather in community to celebrate Imbolc with a series of sacred and joyful activities designed to honor the season’s spirit.

✨ Opening Ritual: Together, we will Call the Corners and create a sacred space, lighting candles to honor Brigid and welcome the return of the light.

✨ Storytelling and Folklore: Learn about Imbolc’s traditions, from the mythos of Brigid to the folklore of Lupercalia and the poetic paradox of love and fertility amidst winter’s quiet.

✨ Community Feast: Share in a simple meal celebrating Imbolc’s milk traditions—featuring dairy and seasonal offerings that nourish body and spirit.

✨ St. Brigid’s Cross Crafting: Craft your own traditional St. Brigid’s Cross for home protection and blessings throughout the year.

✨ Love Sachet Spell: Create a spell sachet designed to attract love in its many forms—whether it be new partnerships, deeper self-love, or rekindled passion.