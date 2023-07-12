Immersion Gallery Event No. 7 - Our First Weekday Event!

× Expand Immersion Gallery Chattanooga's best immersive art experience! One part gallery. One part theater. One part funhouse.

Immersion Gallery, Chattanooga's best immersive art experience, is offering its first weeknight event! Come join us Wednesday, July 12th for live music, art from 40+ local artists, live painting and caricatures, and more! Delicious food and drinks for 21+ guests are included with each ticket.

Live music by Genki Genki Panic

Live painting by ELiiment

Caricatures by Mark Ritch

Make-and-Take Collage Table by Kim Printz

We are also excited to announce the unveiling of Chattanooga's Own World's Smallest Movie Theatre (C.O.W.S.M.T.) showing a Triple Feature of Chattanooga's most exciting artists - stop motion animator Matt Eslinger, augmented reality artist Ayza Akhtar and local photographer Brad Edwards. You'll tour the Wunderkammer and peruse old books in our Ancient Tomes collection (Proceeds from the sale of old books go to the Downtown Library.) And have a chance to paint with our Creative Director, Kevin Bate - all included with your ticket purchase! This event is 18+.

