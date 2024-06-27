× Expand John Dooley Songbirds Opening FB Event - 1 The Impressions Exhibit Opening at the Chattanooga Public Library on 6/27

Join us at the Downtown Library on June 27th, from 6:30-7:30 pm, for an evening of art and music at the newly re-designed exhibit of The Impressions, brought to you by The Songbirds Foundation and the Chattanooga Public Library Foundation.

Enjoy live music, light refreshments, a chance to explore the exhibition, and find out more about what resources the library has for musicians and artists!

“The Impressions were an important part of America’s Civil Rights Movement in the 1960s—their music inspired people to keep fighting for equality,” says Songbirds Executive Director Reed Caldwell. “Fred Cash, Sam Gooden and Curtis Mayfield were pioneers, and they took a risk singing those songs. We can never do enough to honor this group and celebrate their message of hope and togetherness. I hope this exhibit can help people understand the importance of this band and their music.”

Free to attend!