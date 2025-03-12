Improv Chattanooga Winter 2025 Showcase

× Expand via The Chattery via The Chattery

Step into the spotlight and witness the magic of spontaneous creativity in our Fall Session Improv Class Showcase! Join us for an unforgettable evening filled with laughter, wit, and boundless imagination as our talented improvisers fearlessly explore the uncharted territories of the comedic and dramatic realms. With quick thinking, sharp instincts, and a whole lot of heart, they'll delight you with scenes, games, and stories crafted in the moment. Prepare to be amazed, entertained, and inspired by the limitless possibilities of the human imagination, all unfolding in real-time on stage. Don't miss this chance to witness the artistry of improvisation at its finest!

Doors at 7:00pm

Show starts at 7:30pm

All tickets $5

Join us Wednesday, March 12th for this fun-filled performance! You don't want to miss this!

Cash & Venmo accepted at the door