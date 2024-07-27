Improv Comedy Show At The Chattery
The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
The Chattery is hosting a night of comedy featuring performances from improvisers from across the Chattanooga area, curated by Improv Chattanooga! July's show is D&D themed, perfect for lovers of the role-playing game!
Tickets can be purchased through The Chattery beforehand and at the door.
Doors at 7, show at 7:30pm.
Interested in performing? Contact improvchattanooga@gmail.com.
