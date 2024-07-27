Improv Comedy Show At The Chattery

to

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

The Chattery is hosting a night of comedy featuring performances from improvisers from across the Chattanooga area, curated by Improv Chattanooga! July's show is D&D themed, perfect for lovers of the role-playing game!

Tickets can be purchased through The Chattery beforehand and at the door.

Doors at 7, show at 7:30pm.

Interested in performing? Contact improvchattanooga@gmail.com.

Info

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
Comedy
04235212643
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Improv Comedy Show At The Chattery - 2024-07-27 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Improv Comedy Show At The Chattery - 2024-07-27 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Improv Comedy Show At The Chattery - 2024-07-27 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Improv Comedy Show At The Chattery - 2024-07-27 19:00:00 ical