Improv Comedy Show at The Chattery

Join us for a night of hilarious improv comedy at The Chattery!

The Chattery is hosting a night of comedy featuring performances from improvisers from across the Chattanooga area, curated by Improv Chattanooga!

The improv will be inspired by various Chattery teachers. Learn something while you laugh!

Tickets can be purchased through The Chattery beforehand and at the door.

This event is 18+.

Doors at 7, show at 7:30pm.

Interested in performing? Contact improvchattanooga@gmail.com.